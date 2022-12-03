SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees and the low will be 27 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 52 degrees and the low will be 45 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 53 degrees and the low will be 51 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 57 degrees, and the low will be 44 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 51 degrees, and the low will be 41 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with Scattered showers. Winds will be northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees, and the low will be 36 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the south southerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 47 degrees, and the low will be 37 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi