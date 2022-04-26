7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Weather wise, the day did not start off the best with a few pockets of light rain still in area. Although most of the precip ended Monday night. Thick, grey, overcast skies lined the Ohio Valley, not allowing for much in terms of brightness from the sun today. The cold front that brought us most of the rain also provided a shift in winds that will drastically drop temperatures for the rest of day. Daytimes highs occurred just after midnight of 57 degrees with cooler air in place. Afternoon temps reached the mid 50s but did not eclipse the maximum. Aside from a few stray pockets of mist, most of the region stayed dry today. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will get into the mid to low 30s with the possibility of frost formation. The Advisory is in effect from 4 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Take time now to cover sensitive vegetation and pull in any plants that you can. Patchy clouds will be around tonight with a calm wind from the west around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few pockets of sun behind partly cloudy skies are expected for mid-week. A difference though, it will be a much cooler day with highs in the upper 40s. It will likely be breezy at times with sustained winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph. Gusts of 20 are possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will dip below the freezing mark, meaning a freeze weather headline is likely to be issued. Just a heads up now that cooler air will be in place for the next three mornings.

THURSDAY: Calmer weather continues into the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. We will once again see cold air for Friday morning with overnight lows approaching the freezing mark. Frost/Freeze weather headlines will likely be issued again.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is the trend for now with temperatures expected to get into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be a nice quiet stretch for the weather department, although the new month will bring back a familiar face.

SATURDAY: More sun for the Ohio Valley as we continue our upward climb in temps. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s. It will be another comfortable weekend for outdoor activities if you were not able to take advantage last weekend.

SUNDAY: May first has arrived! Cloud coverage builds into the area with an increasing threat for rain activity. Most precip will fall in the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Warmer air continues to lift into the Ohio Valley, with highs back in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. High temps will be in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will be likely as another cold front advances through. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey