(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off the morning with fog around the area. This will be denser in some areas and lower visibility down to ¼ mile in some places. We will start with some sunshine behind the fog and clouds will build in some this afternoon. You could see a stray shower this afternoon but most of us will not receive rain. High of 79 degrees as humidity continues to decrease.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and much lower humidity. High of 77 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 78 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Much cooler with a high of 73 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 78 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible around the area. High of 75 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 76 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler