(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Starting off the morning with fog around the area. This will be denser in some areas and lower visibility down to ¼ mile in some places. We will start with some sunshine behind the fog and clouds will build in some this afternoon. You could see a stray shower this afternoon but most of us will not receive rain. High of 79 degrees as humidity continues to decrease.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies and much lower humidity. High of 77 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 78 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. Much cooler with a high of 73 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 78 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible around the area. High of 75 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 76 degrees.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler