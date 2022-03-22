(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with some rain showers possible starting in the late morning and lasting into the afternoon. It should not be much rain overall, but you may have sprinkles for the afternoon. High of 61.

Wednesday: Rain showers with some storms possible starting in the evening. It will be breezy with wind gusts getting up to 25mph. High of 65.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly in the morning. High of 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 49 and breezy.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 47 and breezy.

Sunday: The sunshine should start to return to the forecast with the rain ending. High of 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 47.

