(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly sunny, just with a few more clouds than yesterday. High of 63.

Saturday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day. A few shower could be around in the afternoon/evening but it will be light and mainly dry for the day. High of 68.

Sunday: Starting off with some rain showers early in the morning and holding onto them for the day. Most of these will be more scattered in nature with a few isolated thunderstorms embedded within. There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather, with the main concern just being wind gusts up to 30mph. High of 71.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 72.

Tuesday: Some showers in the second half of the day under mostly cloudy skies. High of 74.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning. High of 67.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 69.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler