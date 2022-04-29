(7 Day Forecast)

Friday:  Mostly sunny, just with a few more clouds than yesterday.  High of 63.

Saturday:  Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day.  A few shower could be around in the afternoon/evening but it will be light and mainly dry for the day.  High of 68.

Sunday:  Starting off with some rain showers early in the morning and holding onto them for the day.  Most of these will be more scattered in nature with a few isolated thunderstorms embedded within.  There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather, with the main concern just being wind gusts up to 30mph.  High of 71.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 72.

Tuesday:  Some showers in the second half of the day under mostly cloudy skies.  High of 74.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning.  High of 67.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 69.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler