(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: The sunshine continues for another day. We will warm up a little bit more getting into the low 80s for the day today. We will still hold onto low humidity today but that will slowly increase as we get through the next couple of days.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 88 degrees. Today will be a bit stickier.

Friday: Increasing clouds through the day with the chance for some showers starting in the afternoon, but mainly later in the evening. High of 89 degrees.

Saturday: Likely showers with possible thunderstorms. High of 82 degrees.

Sunday: A few showers may start the day but should mainly be in the first part of the day. High of 83 with clearing skies.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 85 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler