(7 Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Sunny, high of 77 degrees. Humidity will be lower once again today.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees. The humidity is going to slowly increase from here each day.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees.
Friday: Clouds will build into the forecast with a chance for some rain showers later in the day. High of 91 degrees.
Saturday: Showers with possible thunderstorms are likely through the day. High of 84 degrees.
Sunday: Clearing skies with a chance for some showers. High of 85 degrees.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler