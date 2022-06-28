(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 77 degrees. Humidity will be lower once again today.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees. The humidity is going to slowly increase from here each day.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees.

Friday: Clouds will build into the forecast with a chance for some rain showers later in the day. High of 91 degrees.

Saturday: Showers with possible thunderstorms are likely through the day. High of 84 degrees.

Sunday: Clearing skies with a chance for some showers. High of 85 degrees.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.

