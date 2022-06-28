(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 77 degrees.  Humidity will be lower once again today.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 83 degrees.  The humidity is going to slowly increase from here each day.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees.

Friday:  Clouds will build into the forecast with a chance for some rain showers later in the day.  High of 91 degrees.

Saturday:  Showers with possible thunderstorms are likely through the day.  High of 84 degrees.

Sunday:  Clearing skies with a chance for some showers.  High of 85 degrees.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler