The sunshine has gone and the rain is taking over

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers starting in the afternoon. High of 68 with breezy and gusty conditions as the cold front moves through the area. We are all at a 1/5 risk for severe weather with the main risk being gusty winds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a cooler high of 57. There could be a few light showers through the day.

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 58. There is a small chance for a few showers but it will remain mostly dry.

Sunday: High of 60 and partly cloudy. Some showers will start in the second half of the day.

Monday: Showers under mostly cloudy skies. A high of 61 is expected.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 60 with a chance for showers.

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance for showers. High of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler