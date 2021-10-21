The sunshine has gone and the rain is taking over

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with showers starting in the afternoon.  High of 68 with breezy and gusty conditions as the cold front moves through the area.  We are all at a 1/5 risk for severe weather with the main risk being gusty winds.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a cooler high of 57.  There could be a few light showers through the day.

Saturday:  A mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 58.  There is a small chance for a few showers but it will remain mostly dry.

Sunday:  High of 60 and partly cloudy.  Some showers will start in the second half of the day.

Monday:  Showers under mostly cloudy skies.  A high of 61 is expected.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 60 with a chance for showers.

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness with a chance for showers.  High of 66.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter