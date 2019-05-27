7 Day Forecast

Three days with occasional thunderstorms

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:42 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:42 PM EDT

(7-Day FORECAST) 

TONIGHT: More clouds with thunder after Midnight, Lows 64-68. 

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80. 

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant,, Highs 74-78. 

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77. 

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.


 --- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


A Taste With Rach

Veterans Voices

Trending Stories

More Headlines