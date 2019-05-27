Three days with occasional thunderstorms
(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with thunder after Midnight, Lows 64-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms returning, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 72-76.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant,, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.
--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker