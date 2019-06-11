Tuesday’s weather is better than ever

7 Day Forecast
7DAYAGAIN_1549913147942.png

TUESDAY: Calm with mainly sunny conditions, cooler and drier, Highs 70-74. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunshine and warming up slightly, showers after midnight, Highs 75-77.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloud cover, chance for showers and thunderstorms, cooler, Highs 67-69.
FRIDAY: Remaining cool and sunny, Highs 69-72.
SATURDAY: More sun than clouds, chance showers late, Highs near 75.
SUNDAY: Building clouds, showers and storms likely, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, possible storm or two, Highs 75-77.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

