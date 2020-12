7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: A cold and brisk day is expected for us in the Ohio Valley. Winds blowing from the N-NW will continue to pull in colder air into the Ohio Valley. Our high temperature today will top off in the mid 30s and we could see a stray snow flurry or two throughout the day. No accumulation is expected, except for the higher elevations in Eastern WV. We will be under the gray and overcast skies as well.