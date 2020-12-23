Warmer Wednesday with clearer skies

Wednesday:  Partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.  Rain starting overnight.

Thursday:  Rain starting in the early morning hours and transitioning to snow in the evening.  High temperature of 49 degrees and mostly cloudy.  About 1-3″ of snow is expected from this system.

Christmas Day:  Light snow in the first part of the day with a high temperature of 21 degrees.  Mostly cloudy conditions.

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 29.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation.  High of 40.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

