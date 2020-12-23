Warmer Wednesday with clearer skies

(7-Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees. Rain starting overnight.

Thursday: Rain starting in the early morning hours and transitioning to snow in the evening. High temperature of 49 degrees and mostly cloudy. About 1-3″ of snow is expected from this system.

Christmas Day: Light snow in the first part of the day with a high temperature of 21 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 29.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. High of 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler