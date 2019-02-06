7 Day Forecast

Flood watch possible as heavy rain arrives

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 10:41 PM EST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 05:25 AM EST

(7-Day FORECAST) 

TODAY: AM fog and drizzle then periods of soaking rain, Highs 55-58.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, few heavy, milder, Lows 46-48.

THURSDAY: Rain showers continue, warmer still, Highs 60-63.

FRIDAY: AM sprinkle or flurry then dry, but colder, Highs 34-37.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry, but cold, Highs 29-32.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late day shower, Highs 37-40.

MONDAY: Light rain/snow showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 38-41.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixing showers to rain, Highs 42-45.


 --- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

More Headlines