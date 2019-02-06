Flood watch possible as heavy rain arrives
(7-Day FORECAST)
TODAY: AM fog and drizzle then periods of soaking rain, Highs 55-58.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers, few heavy, milder, Lows 46-48.
THURSDAY: Rain showers continue, warmer still, Highs 60-63.
FRIDAY: AM sprinkle or flurry then dry, but colder, Highs 34-37.
SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry, but cold, Highs 29-32.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late day shower, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Light rain/snow showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 38-41.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixing showers to rain, Highs 42-45.
--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman
