Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(7-Day FORECAST)

TODAY: AM fog and drizzle then periods of soaking rain, Highs 55-58.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, few heavy, milder, Lows 46-48.

THURSDAY: Rain showers continue, warmer still, Highs 60-63.

FRIDAY: AM sprinkle or flurry then dry, but colder, Highs 34-37.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and dry, but cold, Highs 29-32.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late day shower, Highs 37-40.

MONDAY: Light rain/snow showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 38-41.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixing showers to rain, Highs 42-45.



--- WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman