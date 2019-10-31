Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times

Wind advisory – turning colder

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder, Lows 32-36

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 43-47.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then some late-day showers, Highs 56-60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter