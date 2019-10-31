Wind advisory – turning colder

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder, Lows 32-36
FRIDAY: Becoming sunny, less breezy and cool, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and more breezy, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny then some late-day showers, Highs 56-60.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker