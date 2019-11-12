Wind Chills below ten degrees

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold, Lows 14-18.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs near 32.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 43-47.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs near 40.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 48-50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with a few rain showers, Highs 50-52.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker