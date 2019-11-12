Wind Chills below ten degrees

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and frosty cold, Lows 14-18.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs near 32.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and not as cold, Highs 43-47.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-42.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 44-48.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 48-50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with a few rain showers, Highs 50-52.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter