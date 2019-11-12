Wind Chills below ten degrees

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in evening, mild, Highs 55-60.TONIGHT: Rain then snow after midnight, light accumulation, Lows 26-29.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, few lingering snow showers, Highs 30-32.WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine returns, dry again, still very cold, Highs 31-33.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, slightly milder, Highs 39-42.FRIDAY: Dry and partly sunny, warming up some, Highs 45-47.SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix and dry, Highs 44-47.SUNDAY: Warmer with more clouds, still dry, Highs near 50.