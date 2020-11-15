Windy, but not as strong, conditions continue into Monday

(7-Day Forecast)

Monday: Windy conditions to stick around for the beginning of the work week, but much calmer compared to what we saw today. Winds out of the West at 9-13mph with gusts up to 23mph. Mostly sunny, high temperature of 47.

Tuesday: Possible snow flurries on Tuesday in the morning and late evening. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 58.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 63.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler