Windy, but not as strong, conditions continue into Monday

Monday:   Windy conditions to stick around for the beginning of the work week, but much calmer compared to what we saw today.  Winds out of the West at 9-13mph with gusts up to 23mph.  Mostly sunny, high temperature of 47.

Tuesday:  Possible snow flurries on Tuesday in the morning and late evening.  Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 40.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 58.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 60.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 58.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 63.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

