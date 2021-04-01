A blast of cold air for the start of April

7-Day Forecast:

APRIL: APRIL FOOLS’! Well not really, we are expected to see some patchy flurries throughout the Ohio Valley as much colder air works its way in. No one wants it, but that is what Mother Nature has in store for us. Snow accumulation will be minimal. There could be a coating on the high grassy areas but since the ground is warm, any snow that falls will melt rather quickly. High temperatures will be topping off in the mid to upper 30s for your high. BRRR. It will feel more like a winter forecast compared to a spring one. For perspective, the record coldest max temperature on April 1st was 32 back in 1919. So it does not look like we will break the coldest high temperature today. Aside from the cold air, winds will be more prominent as well. Meaning we will have a wind chill to talk about as wind will blow from the northwest around 15-20 sustained with gusts upwards of 30 mph. Turn the furnace on if you have not done so already. This is good soup weather as well.

FRIDAY: The colder air mass will linger around for our finally Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but the sunshine will return as high pressure will start to move back into the Ohio Valley. Imagine tomorrow being the transition day from the cold to the warmth and sunshine. Tomorrow’s conditions will preview how the weekend looks, but with warmer air in place.

SATURDAY: A warmer air mass starts to work its way into the area, just in time for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and the sunshine will be out as well. Enjoy the first weekend of April!

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely as the Easter Bunny makes his rounds across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be flirting with the low to mid 60s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend with the sun. The pleasant weather will continue into the next work-week.

MONDAY: A few more clouds are likely to start the next work-week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A nice warming trend is likely to continue for most of the work week.

TUESDAY: Sun filled skies with temperatures back in the lower 70s. Enjoy the warmth after we began the month near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the midpoint of the new work week. We have temperatures in the lower 70s and we will get back to the warmer than average temps.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey