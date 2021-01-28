A blast of cold air throughout the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast=

THURSDAY: A quiet day is expected as we inch our way closer to the weekend. We could see a stray snowflake or two fall in the morning, becoming more scattered as we head into the afternoon. Cloudy skies are expected but we could filter in some brief pockets of sun. One thing to remember today is bundle up! It will be cold, our expected high temperature tops off around 27 degrees and the winds will make it feel a lot colder out. Winds will blow from the northwest around 10 mph and gusting up to 20 is possible. Do not leave pets outside for too long. It is just as cold for some of them as it is for you. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens and we could see some single digits wind chills to begin the day tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will filter in some sunlight as we approach the weekend. We are expected to see temperatures around the upper 20s once again. Another shot of cold air will be felt for us in the Ohio Valley. The cold air will stick around Friday night into Saturday with lows in the upper teens sticking around as well.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies return and there is a chance we see some late evening flurries as another system is expected to swing through. Temperatures top off in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Active weather returns to the area as we head into the ladder half of the weekend. We could see some snow showers early on as a low-pressure system swings by with colder air staying put. We are expected to transition over to rain showers as we head into the afternoon with temperatures topping off around 40 degrees. Winds are expected to play a factor as well. Behind this system we are expected to have another surge of colder air swinging through, adding the ingredients for a possible snow event as we head into the month of February on Monday.

MONDAY: Colder air continues on as well as the chance for some snow showers. As of know it is too far out to guess how much snow will accumulate, but models are still in agreement that we see some white precipitation. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s for our high on the first Day of February.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Mostly cloudy and colder as we head into the early stages of the work week. All eyes will be on the town in PA to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, to signify how much longer we will be stuck in winter. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s and we could see some patchy snow showers.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and still feeling like winter as we head into the next month. Temperatures will top off around the freezing mark.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey