A break from the bitter cold, but staying below average temp wise

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Bitter cold air funneled into the Ohio Valley this morning as surface and upper-level winds blew from the north. Morning temperatures were down in the lower teens with wind chill factors down towards 0. The sunshine was at least able to brighten up the forecast today, but it did not provide any warmth. Maximum temperatures so far today was in the lower 20s. Winds will continue to blow from the northeast into the overnight hours. It will be a bitter cold start to your Saturday morning as temperatures will dip down into the lower single digits. When we account for the winds, wind chill values will be around 5-10 degrees below zero. We will stay mainly clear into the overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Staying bitter cold to start but a return of sunshine is likely across the area. A stagnant weather pattern starts to setup in our favor as well, as high pressure returns to the valley. Cloud cover could start to increase later in the afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s. It will not be as bitter cold Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies return with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal, but a general coating of an inch is possible. Locally higher amounts are possible on the hilltops and ridges. High temperatures return to the lower 30s if not upper 20s.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid 30s with no threat for precip. Cloud cover will be around and make the mood grey. A few snow flurries are likely in the evening hours through the early morning on Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and staying chilly. Max temps will be in the mid 30s with another round of flurries in the forecast. The timeframe for precip is likely in the morning and afternoon. A changeover to a few rain showers is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme with another dip of temps. We will get back to the 20s for our daytime high. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will be back in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Some sun as we near the end of the week. Max temps are back in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into the end of the workweek. High temperatures will remain around 30 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey