A break in the chilly weather is in sight!

Weather
Thursday:  Clouds will build in through the morning, but then back off and clear out in the evening to give us a clear night.  High of 48 and calm winds.

Friday:  Sunny, high of 49.

Saturday:  Sunny, high of 55.

Sunday:  Set the clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Savings time!  Luckily, we will get an extra hour of mostly clear skies and a high of 58.

Monday:  Partly cloudy, high of 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 61.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

