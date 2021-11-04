A break in the chilly weather is in sight!

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Clouds will build in through the morning, but then back off and clear out in the evening to give us a clear night. High of 48 and calm winds.

Friday: Sunny, high of 49.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 55.

Sunday: Set the clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Savings time! Luckily, we will get an extra hour of mostly clear skies and a high of 58.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 60.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 61.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 62.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler