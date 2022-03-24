(7 Day Forecast)
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds will gradually build in through the day. High of 59 with a light breeze.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers & sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. High of 49 and breezy.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain and flurries. No accumulation is expected. We will continue to cool off through the day with a high of 38 degrees.
Sunday: Clearing through the day to give us some sun later in the afternoon and evening. High of 37.
Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 46.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 57.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler