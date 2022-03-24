(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds will gradually build in through the day. High of 59 with a light breeze.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers & sprinkles in the afternoon and evening. High of 49 and breezy.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some rain and flurries. No accumulation is expected. We will continue to cool off through the day with a high of 38 degrees.

Sunday: Clearing through the day to give us some sun later in the afternoon and evening. High of 37.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 46.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, high of 57.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler