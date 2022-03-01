(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness through the day with a stray sprinkle possible.  Nothing major in the rain department and most won’t even notice when it rains.  Breezy with winds out of the SW at 10-15mph and temps up to 55 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers late into the following morning.  These will be done before anyone has to go out of the house Thursday morning.  High of 54.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy with a colder high of 38.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 46.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the second half of the day.  High of 63.

Sunday:  Rain showers and warm with a high of 66.

Monday: Rain showers continue with a high of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler