WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A nice weekend may not end the same way it started, with the Storm Prediction Center already outlining the Ohio Valley for severe weather potential Sunday and Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Ohio Valley in a 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, while Monday increases to a 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather.
Strong to severe storms are likely early afternoon Sunday around 1-7 pm, briefly pausing before continuing into our Monday.
A strong line of thunderstorms could develop Monday around 1 pm and continue until after sunset Monday night.
These thunderstorms are likely of producing tornadoes, pea-sized hail, and damaging wind speeds of up to 50+ mph.
Around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain Sunday is possible, and up to 1 inch of rainfall during thunderstorms Monday, although rainfall & flooding are not the primary concerns.
Flooding will be limited due to faster-moving thunderstorms, but is possible for those stuck under a slower-moving thunderstorm.