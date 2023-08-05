WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A nice weekend may not end the same way it started, with the Storm Prediction Center already outlining the Ohio Valley for severe weather potential Sunday and Monday.

SPC OUTLOOK SUNDAY & MONDAY



The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Ohio Valley in a 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, while Monday increases to a 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather.

SUNDAY & MONDAY SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

Strong to severe storms are likely early afternoon Sunday around 1-7 pm, briefly pausing before continuing into our Monday.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY & MONDAY EVENING

A strong line of thunderstorms could develop Monday around 1 pm and continue until after sunset Monday night.

Severe Weather Primary Concerns

These thunderstorms are likely of producing tornadoes, pea-sized hail, and damaging wind speeds of up to 50+ mph.

Around a tenth to a quarter inch of rain Sunday is possible, and up to 1 inch of rainfall during thunderstorms Monday, although rainfall & flooding are not the primary concerns.

Flooding will be limited due to faster-moving thunderstorms, but is possible for those stuck under a slower-moving thunderstorm.