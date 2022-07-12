(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for some showers. There will not be many showers to affect the day, but some could be heavier and have storms. We are under a 1/5 risk for severe weather with the main concern being gusty winds within any storms. High of 85 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers in the second half of the day. These will be very hit or miss and won’t bother us much. High of 83 degrees.

Thursday: Going to start a few days of gorgeous weather. Mostly sunny and less humid, high of 81 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, high of 82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 86 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 84 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler