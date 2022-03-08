7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Colder air funneled its way back into the Ohio Valley for our Tuesday. The good news is, most of the day was precip free and dry! There were even a few pockets of sunshine for some portions of the Ohio Valley. It was a very seasonable day as well. Although it was colder than the weekend, we did default temps back to the mid 40s for our daytime high. Mid 40s is our typical temperature range for early March standards. Cloud cover will stay prominent is as we head past dinner into the evening hours. Another weather disturbance has its sights set on the region. We will likely start as rain with a changeover to snow as approach the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of rain and snow for the morning commute that could make things slippery as you head out the door. Rain will change to snow throughout the morning hours with a general coating of snow up to an inch in some localized spots. Be careful as you commute tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark to start with rising temps into the mid 40s for the afternoon. The potential is there for scattered rain showers to continue into the afternoon. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Rain showers will be wrapped up closer to dinner, with calmer weather expected afterwards.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun with quiet weather in store as high pressure builds in. Winds will shift and blow from the southwest, allowing temperatures back into the lower 50s for the afternoon. It will be a rather nice day across the board.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for most of the day. Another round of precipitation is expected late in the evening hours with a possible changeover to snow for the beginning of the weekend. Daytime highs get into the upper 50s to low 60s with colder air moving in afterwards. Early Saturday morning could see a full changeover to all snow by the mid-morning hours. Accumulations should stay low due to warm air being in place for a longer period of time, but it will not be zero. I will continue to track this system as it develops.

SATURDAY: The early morning hours will remind us that Old Man Winter is still here thanks to snow activity and much colder air in store. Nowhere near 60-degree weather, but mid to low 30s for our daytime high. Bundle up Ohio Valley! Snow showers should wrap up by the mid afternoon. It is still too early to determine how much snow this far out. It will likely be breezy at times also.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the region with a return to quiet weather. Temperatures will stay colder than average, just around 40 degrees for our maximum high. Winds could stay breezy for the morning hours.

MONDAY: A nice bump in temperatures for the new work-week. Day time highs will be closer to 50 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry with highs back in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey