(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off cloudier and clearing some through the day. High of 38 with relatively light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 49.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 48. Showers are likely, starting in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 38.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, high of 49.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler