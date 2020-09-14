A chilly start Tuesday morning

7-Day ForecastThis 7-Day features weather conditions that will satisfy both people who are ready for fall as well as those who want just one more day of summer weather.

MONDAY: Today's weather will certainly get you in the mood for fall because we will actually be a few degrees below average with both the high and low temperatures. Clouds will clear out as we head into the afternoon and mostly sunny skies are expected. No muggy feeling when you step outside today as well. Expected highs around 72-74.