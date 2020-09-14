A chilly start Tuesday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler, Lows 45-49
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 72-76.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 71-75.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker