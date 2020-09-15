A chilly start Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 66-70.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 64-68.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 72-76.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

