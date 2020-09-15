A chilly start Wednesday morning

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the seasonable weather will continue this afternoon, it will just be a little milky looking up in the skies. That is cause we are seeing the impacts of the wildfires out west in the Ohio Valley skies. About 30,000 feet up there are smoke particle that will dim the bright blue skies, and give it a milky look. There will be no air quality impacts from this at the surface. It will also be rain free and no mugginess to stick around as well. It looks like we will have a period where we get to transition into fall-like weather instead of it coming in without warning. We are seven days away till Autumn, and it will feel like it as we get closer. Highs around 72-74.

WEDNESDAY: If you want one last day for summer like weather, well here it is. We will be a few degrees above average in terms of the high temperature. It could be the last time we get close to 80 degrees this year. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Enjoy the last forecast day of "summer" weather. Highs around 79-81.