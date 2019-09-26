A clear and cool Thursday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few morning showers and clouds then afternoon sunshine, Highs 75-77.TONIGHT: Turning chilly again with mainly clear skies, Lows 50-53.FRIDAY: Sunshine through the day with few clouds, still nice, Highs 80-82.SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, scattered showers/storms, Highs 84-86.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, remaining warm, Highs 83-85.MONDAY: Slightly more humid with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.TUESDAY: Still plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 85-87.WEDNESDAY Partly sunny and still dry and warm, Highs 83-86.