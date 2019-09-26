A clear and cool Thursday night

TONIGHT: Clear and much cooler, Lows 49-52.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Clouds linger but trending mainly dry, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: Continued warmth with more sun than cloud, Highs 83-86.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies, warm, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Calm conditions with sun, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: Cooling down with a chance for showers, Highs 77-80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

