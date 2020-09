7-Day ForecastMONDAY: The last day of Summer 2020 will not feel much at all like summer. Rather clear skies once again are expected throughout the entire Ohio Valley. Winds will be noticeable from the east around 5-10 mph. Even with the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine expected, we are not going to warm up much. Highs today will be around 68-70. Enjoy the outdoors with comfortable temperatures.

TUESDAY (First Day of Fall): We are officially in Fall! Now it is okay to decorate in all orange and get the Halloween decorations out as well. The Autumnal Equinox officially starts at 9:30 A.M. and equinox means equal day and night. Weather wise we will be sunny and comfortable once again. The dry pattern is expected to continue on as well. Highs around 69-71.