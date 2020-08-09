A clear sky Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, Lows around 65.
MONDAY: Hot and not that humid, mostly sunny, Highs around 90.
TUESDAY: Getting humid and very hot with a few showers and a storm or two in the afternoon, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with a couple PM storms, Highs 87-89.
THURSDAY: Some scattered showers and storms, Highs 86-88.
FRIDAY: A few showers and PM rumbles of thunder, Highs 85-87.
SATURDAY: Lingering activity possible, broken clouds, Highs around 85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler