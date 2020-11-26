A cloudy and gray Thanksgiving for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

THANKSGIVING: Happy Thanksgiving Ohio Valley! Turkey day is finally here! Looking at your weather, some areas could see a stray sprinkle or two in the early morning hours but we should be wrapping up the rain by sunrise. We can use today as a day to dry out and hopefully that is the only thing that is dry (not the turkey). We will see mostly cloudy and overcast skies with temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. A typical cloudy day for the Northeast. Winds will play a factor as well, blowing from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 25mph possible.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! We will be staying with the trend of the cloudy skies but it looks like we could see some filtered sunlight into the afternoon. That is a nice pick-me-up as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will hover in the mid 50s once again.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Not much in terms of weather variables to talk about as we head into the weekend. Things will change as we head into the next work week. A big cool down is expected with the possibility of seeing some snowflakes.

SUNDAY: As of now the best looking day is shaping up to be Sunday, where we see mostly sunny skies. Our high temperature top off around 52-54 degrees, which is slightly above average.

MONDAY: Well, here is where things start to get interesting. Mostly cloudy skies are expected as of now. Temperature wise we will hover around average, in the upper 40s. Model agreement is becoming consistent, meaning that the outcome of having some rain showers is looking more likely. We will then see a big cool down overnight and into Tuesday morning. Winds will probably play a factor.

TUESDAY: Clouds look to continue on as we head into the month of December. We will kick off the month with some cold weather. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s for highs and we could see some snowflakes falling in the skies. The first true feeling of winter as we head into meteorological winter on December 1st. The winds will probably play a factor as well.

WEDNESDAY: Ah yes, the midpoint of the new work week, we will see those colder temperatures sticking around. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and again, we could have a few snow flurries.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey