A cloudy start but sunny skies expected later on!

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature some fog early on this morning so if you have the early morning commute and encounter any, take it slow. Patchy clouds will linger into the late morning and early afternoon and will clear up then. Today is shaping up to be very nice with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s across the area. No mugginess around either, what more can you ask for. High’s around 79-81.

THURSDAY: High pressure will continue to hover over the Ohio Valley, allowing mostly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures again. High temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: This nice stretch of weather is expected to continue on as we head into the weekend. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will start to increase as we begin the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 86-88.

SUNDAY: Another above average temperature day expected with again mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for some late evening showers and maybe rumbles of thunder. Highs around 88-90.

MONDAY: The typical summer weather is expected for the beginning of the next work week. I anticipate the start off the day to be nice but as we head into the afternoon, a chance for showers and storms. Highs around 89-91.

TUESDAY: Same setup as Monday. A nice start, but a threat for P.M. showers and storms. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey