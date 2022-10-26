7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A grey day overall for the Ohio Valley as rain showers returned to the area with the advancement of a surface cold front. Light to moderate pockets of rain moved in for the morning commute today with a lull in action mid-morning. A return of some scattered light rain was present again this afternoon. Cloud coverage was the dominate feature as well today. Winds started to pickup as well once the front moved through, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 plus measured at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Rain totals across the valley was around .2 inches or less. Temperature wise today, we struggled to get out of the mid to upper 50s. However, this is the range where we should be for the end of October. Winds will stay noticeable for this evening with cloud coverage staying overhead. Tonight, we do cool off to a seasonal start for Thursday morning as we wakeup to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will stay stiff enough to not allow much precip induced fog to form.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will range in the lower 60s to upper 50s. The morning hours will start cloudy with a clearing effect as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a nice October day for any trick or treating adventures! Overnight lows will likely dip below 40 degrees for the morning hours on Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and near seasonable temperatures again. We will stay with temps in the low 60s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get cooler once sunset takes place. Overnight lows will likely dip below 40 degrees for the morning hours on Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for our Saturday! Great weather to be out doing Fall-like activities. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid to low 60s. This would be my pick of the week for the best weather day.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the late evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: A return of rain showers for the new week. Temperature wise, likely ranging in the mid to low 60s again. Expect rain for the morning and afternoon hours. It is still too early to speculate how much rain will fall. Mother Nature may have a few more tricks up here sleeves than treats for any trick or treating endeavors.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a lingering shower or two early in the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will start to clear out with high pressure back in the forecast. Temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 60s as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey