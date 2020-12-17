A cold and cloudy cleanup after yesterday’s snow

Well after yesterdays winter system rolled through, we will be shoveling and cleaning up. Reports of 6+” in the higher elevations of the Ohio Valley, 4/5 along the Ohio River, and out into SE Ohio around 3 inches.

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Most precipitation is coming to an end. There is a chance for a stray flurry or some instance of freezing drizzle in through the morning hours before drier air moves in and halts all weather. Clouds will be sticking around however and we will not be warming up. Snow cover and clouds will insulate us and only allow our temperature to top off in the mid 30s today.

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Weather wise, clouds will linger around into the start of your weekend. We will remain precip free and slightly cooler than average. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: We could see some late afternoon/early evening rain showers as we head into the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s. Overnight and into Sunday morning, the rain could switch to a wintry mix.

SUNDAY: As we head into the early hours of Sunday, there could be some wintry mix to begin the day but should end by lunch. Cloudy and seasonable weather is expected thereafter with temperatures in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey