A cold front pushes through, bringing showers and storms to the area

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: A quiet few days have been felt across the Ohio Valley as high pressure has been around, but all that will come to an end with a cold front today. That cold front will bring rain showers and a few storms into the region, mainly in the afternoon. The warmer air will break for today with muggy conditions likely all week. As of this morning, we have some showers advancing in as the ride along an outflow boundary (remnant storm from early yesterday). Most of the rain will hold off till later this afternoon and evening, but keep an umbrella with you if you plan to head out early on. Current temps sit in the upper 60s to low 70s with cloudy skies all around. It is also muggy outside. No real threat for fog as winds are a bit more noticeable this morning. As we head closer to lunch and early afternoon, the cold front will be closer and allow showers to fire-up. Some storms could pack a slight punch. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns look to be some gusty winds embedded within the storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for today. Muggy and sticky air will not clear out thanks to the front pushing through. As we head into the overnight hours, we will see a few showers leftover with most ending by early tomorrow. Temps bottom out in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we approach the latter half of the work-week. We will not see much influence from the cold front that had pushed through yesterday. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s with muggy and sticky air around still. There is a chance we see some pop-ups in the afternoon hours thanks to the warmer air. Most of the region should stay dry

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. We will mix in a few more rays of sun and less clouds. Weak high pressure will build into the valley, allowing temps to return to the lower 80s for our afternoon high temperature. We do not typically see muggy levels and high heat this late in September. Friday night football looks to remain dry and quiet as well.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds with partly cloudy skies is likely for your Saturday. A stray shower or two could pop-up in the afternoon hours, but we will stay dry for a better portion of the day. Warmer weather is expected through the weekend and into the next work-week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the weekend. Temperatures sit in the mid 80s for our afternoon high which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will stay dry and rain-free thanks to high pressure building in.

MONDAY: Dominant high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the next work-week. We will see mostly sunny skies yet again with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures stay in the muggy category.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Tuesday. We will remain muggy as well with temps maxing out in the mid to low 80s. A stray shower is possible.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey