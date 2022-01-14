A cold morning is in store for Saturday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A mainly cloudy and calm day for the Ohio Valley as we end the work-week. Not much disparity in terms of temperature or cloud coverage today. We woke up to low temps around 30 degrees and we will only maxed out in the mid 30s. A rather stagnant air pattern for right now before we see a big change for the second half of the weekend. Tonight, we will see a dip to temperatures in the mid-teens tomorrow morning with some areas of frost possible. It will be a frigid start to the weekend. Winds will blow from the north around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A frigid start to the work-week is expected as high temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 20s. Cloudy skies will blanket the valley as well. Wind chills could be down in the teens for most of the day as a northeasterly wind will make it feel much colder. Saturday night into Sunday morning we will see some pockets of clearing with temperatures dipping down into the mid-teens once again.

SUNDAY: Here is where the forecast looks interesting. There is a system that is developing over the Pacific Northwest right now and by Sunday it will be approaching the Northeast. There is a chance of plowable snow for the second half of your Sunday into Monday morning. There is also a chance sleet or freezing drizzle mixes into the area as well. Details on totals and exact timing still need to be ironed out as this is a developing system but know that I will be tracking this every step of the way as it approaches our region. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s. For a full look at this system, click here.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy is the trend for now with snow showers lingering in the morning hours. The AM commute will likely be impacted. Plan accordingly for early departure times and slick road conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for our high with breezy winds likely to make a return.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme. Temperatures stay in the mid 30s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning we will see rising temps through the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. The winter streak of cloudy skies will likely continue. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s if not low 40s with a chance of some afternoon showers. It will likely be a cold rain.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s. There could be a hint or two of some sun by the afternoon. Much colder air is expected by the end of the week.

FRIDAY: There is a chance we welcome in the sunshine for Friday, however much colder air will be in place. Temps will max out in the mid 20s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey