(7 Day Forecast)

Valentine’s Day: Starting off with some clouds and then sunshine breaking through. High of 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 37.

Wednesday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 56.

Thursday: Rain showers starting off in the morning and lasting overnight. It will be much warmer with a high of 59 so the showers will mainly stay as rain.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 43.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler