A cold start to the month of June

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder yet, Lows 40-44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and warm, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Showers with thunder then some clearing and mild, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker