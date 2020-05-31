https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

A cold start to the month of June

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder yet, Lows 40-44.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and warm, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Showers with thunder then some clearing and mild, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter