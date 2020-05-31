A cold start to the month of June

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder yet, Lows 40-44.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and warm, Highs 80-84.
THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Showers with thunder then some clearing and mild, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cooler, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker