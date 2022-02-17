7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey and dreary, the absolute best way to describe the weather for today. Rain showers started to move in earlier this morning, and we lingered around with rain activity for most of the afternoon and will continue into the evening. Breezy winds have also been an issue. Forecast wind gusts could approach 40 mph as we head into the evening hours tonight as the cold front advances through. Numerous weather headlines outline the Ohio Valley. A flash flood watch, wind advisory, and special weather statements are still a factor into the overnight period. If you encounter ponded water on a roadway, turn around. Never drive through water. Tonight, the cold front will move in and shift our winds to the northwest. That means a possible changeover to wintry mix and or snow flurries are a possibility. Accumulation will be minimal, but slick spots are possible for the AM commute tomorrow. We will wake up to temperatures in the mid to low 20s.

FRIDAY: Lingering snow flurries are possible for the early morning hours. Slick spots are possible as you head out the door. Once the precip stops by mid-morning, we could mix in a few rays of sunshine for the second half of the day. However, temperatures will be back to the colder kind. Our maximum high temperature for the afternoon will be in the lower 30s. It will likely feel colder with the breezy winds sticking around. Rising temps are expected after midnight into Saturday.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay towards the freezing mark with falling temperatures through the afternoon. There could be a few instances of sunshine for the area. Warmer air is set to return the next day.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with thermometers on the climb! We will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s for some. A good way to roll into the new week.

MONDAY: More sun with a few clouds possible. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s. High pressure will keep us rather quiet until rain returns Tuesday. Rain activity could start up late in the day Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Rain showers will likely return as our next ripple in the upper-level air pattern moves in. High temperatures for now stay in the upper 50s with breezy winds likely as well.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with chances for rain showers still. High temperatures will stay in the lower 50s with breezy winds as well.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler for the latter half of the week. High temps will be back in the mid 40s with a chance for rain showers.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey