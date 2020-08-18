A comfortable day on the way for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: We will start off the day rather cool and trend that way. There will be some patchy valley fog especially near the river this morning. Once that burns off mid-morning, partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Comfortable dew points and fair weather is expected for your Tuesday. A good day to get outdoors, maybe even take the four legged friend for a walk. Highs around 81-83.

WEDNESDAY: Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected. It is shaping to be a very nice day with hardly any clouds expected to be in the sky. The comfortable air-mass will continue on. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will start to heat up as we near the weekend with mostly sunny skies. It will also start to feel a little sticky. Highs around 83-85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected but a warm-up in temperatures will be seen and felt. Mugginess will also be returning. There is a chance for some afternoon showers and possible storms. Highs around 85-87.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds across the Ohio Valley. Small chance for some afternoon rain showers. Highs around 84-86.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds off and on. Threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 82-84.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and the mild temperatures will continue. Highs around 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey