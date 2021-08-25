A continuation: High heat and mugginess into your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: We continue on with the hot and muggy air mass in the Ohio Valley neighborhood as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. Patchy dense fog is possible to begin your Wednesday, thanks to calm winds and clear skies this morning. Reduced visibility could be less than a mile, take it easy as you head to work. Current out the door temps range in the upper 60s to low 70s with a muggy and sticky dew point temperature. We will remain muggy through most of the next week. Ugh. Sky coverage will be best described as a sun and clouds mix, especially later in the day. Mostly sunny early on with more noticeable clouds later in the day. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees, with heat index values approaching the mid to upper 90s. Now that’s some hot weather! Find ways to stay cool today if you have to work outdoors. It may be best to stay in the AC. Most of the Ohio Valley will stay dry today, however a few showers could pop-up late in the day. Coverage should be contained to our east, but a few rain drops could be seen in the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. Better chances for rain will build up as we head into the weekend. Tonight, we will be mainly clear from clouds but a stray shower is possible. Overnight low temps will be around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head farther along into the new work week. Temps will remain in the upper 80s. Rain showers are expected to return in the afternoon hours, associated with an upper level disturbance that will move through. Best chances for rain will mainly come in the afternoon hours, but some portions of the Ohio Valley will remain dry. Just keep an umbrella with you if you are heading out and about. Muggy levels stay high and sticky and will likely remain until next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. An increasing chance for rain comes as we head into the weekend as hot and muggy conditions will return the chance for some pop-up rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Muggy levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and sun as we look ahead to the weekend. We could see a few showers in the area, but a washout is not likely. The best timeframe for rain will be in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for our high.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s. We will once again have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain showers as we head into the last few days of August. Temperatures max out in the mid to low 80s with a slight break in mugginess possible. Rain showers are expected to be more widespread in coverage, thanks to a possible cold front.

TUESDAY: A few showers could linger around into the AM hours on Tuesday with clearing skies into the afternoon. Muggy levels should be dropping as well. Temps get back to the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey