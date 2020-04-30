A cool start to the month of May

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows 40-44.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cool with a few spotty showers, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-74.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs 60-64.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and still cool, Highs 60-62.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies with cool breezes, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker