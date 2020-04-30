Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

A cool start to the month of May

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Lows 40-44.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cool with a few spotty showers, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-74.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler yet, Highs 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and still cool, Highs 60-62.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies with cool breezes, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

