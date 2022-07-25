7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies as we begin the new work week. Although, we had a few rumbles of thunder and precip early on today, things are starting to quiet down. We still have rather cloudy skies present but a few pockets of brief sun are starting to make their appearance. A cold front pushed through, but it did not clear out the mugginess. Dew point temperatures continue to sit in the sticky and uncomfortable category, with that being the trend for most of the new work-week. A cooler air-mass will be present for most of the week with temperatures trending cooler than average. Daytime highs were in the mid to low 80s today with it staying muggy and sticky. As we continue into the evening, more prominent cloud cover will build in for the area. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will be present with a seasonable start to the day tomorrow expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day, but it will not be a complete washout. Daytime highs will be cooler than average, maxing out in the mid-70s. Normal highs for the end of July are the mid to low 80s. The muggy air will stick around for the day and most of the week unfortunately.

WEDNESDAY: Our next approaching weather maker will move through the Ohio Valley with prominent cloud cover. Rain activity will start to pickup for the second half of the day with a cold frontal passage. Daytime highs will trend into the lower 80s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Grey and cloudy with an active air pattern overhead. Rain activity will trend back in the forecast for the day again. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers across the board. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. The first day for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival should trend dry with the only threat for rain being in the morning hours. It will also be a bit muggy.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly cloudy skies with high pressure starting to make an appearance. Sky coverage will be cloudier than not, but there will be filtered sunlight throughout the day. We will max out thermometers in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: A few less clouds in the skies, but still filtered sunlight across the land. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. We will likely continue the trend of muggy conditions through the end of July.

MONDAY: Happy August Ohio Valley! Unfortunately, the start of school will be here before we know. Not the popular opinion I know, but just has to be said. In terms of weather, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers once again. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey