7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a mainly sunny start to the day with pockets of dense fog in the low-lying areas of the Ohio Valley. The good news, we started the day sunny, and it lingered on into the afternoon hours. The bad news, the sunshine has started to prime the atmosphere for some potential severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of our viewing area in an elevated risk for severe weather for this evening. These areas are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns include gusty winds and torrential downpours. A few instances of small hail are possible, primarily across Southern/Central Ohio. An isolated tornado or two is possible. The main timeframe for our inclement weather is through the late evening hours into early Thursday morning. Daytime highs today were back in the upper 70s with muggy levels around. Tonight, expect widespread pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorm activity across the valley. Temperatures will drop towards the upper 50s. Winds will stay breezy tonight, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible.

THURSDAY: Aside from a few spotty showers in the morning, we should remain quiet in the weather department for your Thursday. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon as well. We will max out thermometers in the mid to low 70s. It will feel less muggy for the second half of the day.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy skies for the area with temperatures in the mid-70s. A few pockets of rain will be scattered around the area, meaning some portions could stay drier than others. Probably a good idea to keep an umbrella around with you if you venture out.

SATURDAY: Our next widespread weather maker will likely bring showers and storms to the forecast, primarily in the early morning hours of Saturday. We could trend to be on the drier side into the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: High pressure starts to make its way back into the region, allowing for filtered sunshine. Sky coverage will likely be partly to mostly cloudy. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Mainly clear is the trend for now. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warmer air on the rise. Daytime highs sit in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower could fire up in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain likely. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey