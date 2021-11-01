A cooler week is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunshine to start off the day and clouds will increase in the afternoon. High of 52.

Tuesday: A few possible showers in the morning but most of us will not see anything. The day will start off cloudy and clear through the day. Low temps will start to dip below freezing for the first time this season which means frost possibilities will begin to appear in the mornings again.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 47.

Thursday: Variable cloudiness, high of 46.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 49.

Saturday: Mostly clear, high of 52.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 53.

