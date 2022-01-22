A couple more inches of snow are on the way

Snow is back in the forecast once again for the end of the weekend.

We are expecting snow to begin in the Ohio Valley Sunday morning and last through Sunday evening.

This system prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday 7am-7pm.

Snow totals are forecast to be about 2″-3″ for most of our region.

Hill tops and higher elevations will likely see the higher snow totals.

Weather models agreeing that most in the area will see between 2″-3″ of snowfall.

Since the temperatures have been so cold, it is likely that the snow will stick to surfaces relatively quickly.

This is nowhere near as much snow as we got last Sunday/Monday but it is still enough to cause some travel issues.