A couple of fall-like days

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Patchy morning fog then sunshine, pleasant-feeling, Highs 73-76.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cooler still, Lows 52-55.
WEDNESDAY: Sun early then increasing clouds, warmer, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Few morning showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 74-77.
FRIDAY: Warming back up with more sunshine, dry, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, quite a bit warmer, Highs 83-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and dry, remaining warm, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Slightly more humid with sun/cloud mix, Highs 84-86.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman