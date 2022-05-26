(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the day today with a slight chance for rain showers. We are going to see a few slight chances for rain showers through the day, but the main showers will be saved for later this evening. There will be storms in the area as these moves through, but most will be late or overnight. Main concern with this is gusty winds as it moves through. High of 81.

Friday: Showers are expected through the day with storms in the forecast at times. Still breezy with a high of 71 degrees.

Saturday: A few spotty showers could be around for the morning with partly cloudy skies. High of 72 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 82.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 85.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, and hot with a high of 87.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, and hot with a high of 88.

