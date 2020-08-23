A couple showers and a storm Sunday evening

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms, partly cloudy with patchy AM fog, Lows 65-67.
MONDAY: Patchy AM fog, partly sunny, PM showers and t-storms, Highs 85-87.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid, a few stronger storms possible, Highs 87-89.
WEDNESDAY: Staying sticky and hot, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Dry start with showers and some storms developing later, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Mainly clouds with showers and a couple t-storms, Highs around 85.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, a few PM showers and storms, Highs 81-83.
SUNDAY: Brighter skies, Highs around 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

