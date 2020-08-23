A couple showers and a storm Sunday evening

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Heading into the afternoon, there will be periods of sunlight shining down but mostly cloudy skies are expected. The weather you can wear has returned to the area and it looks like it will be sticking to us and with us for the next few days. With the mugginess and increased temperatures, I expect to see some isolated showers and storms as we get into the afternoon and evening. Highs around 85-87.

SATURDAY: Patchy fog is expected for the early morning hours. The morning up until lunchtime looks dry but conditions could change. With the above average temperatures and muggy dew points, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will return for the afternoon. Highs around 86-88.